HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Ford's Robot Helps Disabled Assembly Line Workers, Promotes Inclusiveness

Ford's robot helps disabled assembly line workers, promotes inclusiveness

Ford's new robot is capable of performing tasks that are difficult for differently-abled persons.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2022, 03:33 PM
Ford joined hands with RWTH Aachen University and Landschaftsverband Rheinland (LVR) for this project.
Ford joined hands with RWTH Aachen University and Landschaftsverband Rheinland (LVR) for this project.
Ford joined hands with RWTH Aachen University and Landschaftsverband Rheinland (LVR) for this project.
Ford joined hands with RWTH Aachen University and Landschaftsverband Rheinland (LVR) for this project.

US auto major Ford has developed a robot that helps the differently-abled workers in the assembly lines of its factories. Christened Robbie, the cobot or collaborative robot, as Ford describes it, has become a permanent member of the automaker's workforce. The automaker also claimed to have tested the robot for 18 months before deploying it on the assembly line.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: Ford delivers first F-150 Lightning EV to Tesla owner with Cybertruck booking)

The automaker claims this robot will aid the assembly line workers who have disabilities and are challenged with easy mobility. This will help them in jobs in manufacturing without the need for protective devices or safety barriers. It takes up the tasks that are otherwise difficult or impossible for people who are differently-abled. Now, with the robot successfully performing its tasks in Ford's manufacturing facility, the automaker is planning to install more such robots in its production plans to widen the working opportunities to a more diverse range of workers.

To develop this robot, Ford joined hands with RWTH Aachen University and Landschaftsverband Rheinland (LVR), which is the largest service provider for disabled people in Germany. LVR claimed to have provided around $399,000 for the project.

This is not the first time an automaker has deployed a robot to perform tasks in its manufacturing facility. Several automakers have already adopted similar strategies to install robots in their manufacturing facilities, where those robots perform different tasks that are otherwise difficult for human workers. 

Ford itself has been already using Boston Dynamics' robot dogs to 3D scan the factory floor. These robot dogs can see areas that traditional detection methods are not able to see. With this strategy, Ford claims to have become more efficient in retooling its facilities. Hyundai too has been using the same robot dog in its plants for better manufacturing operations.

First Published Date: 29 May 2022, 03:33 PM IST
TAGS: Ford cars
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Honda CR-V's new generation avatar has become sharper and sportier than the outgoing model.
Honda teases new CR-V with hybrid powertrain ahead of nearing debut
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
The Greta Harper ZX Series-I comes with reverse drive mode, 3-speed drive mode, LED digital instrument cluster display, and keyless start.
Greta Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter launched in India at 41,999

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Ford's robot helps disabled assembly line workers, promotes inclusiveness
Ford's robot helps disabled assembly line workers, promotes inclusiveness
Mercedes-Benz working on AMG E63 Final Edition, hints beginning of end: Report
Mercedes-Benz working on AMG E63 Final Edition, hints beginning of end: Report
Tesla under NHTSA scanner regarding fire incident in Canada
Tesla under NHTSA scanner regarding fire incident in Canada
Another Ola electric scooter breaks down on the move, user shares picture
Another Ola electric scooter breaks down on the move, user shares picture
Tesla EVs to take wind, humidity and temperature to calculate battery percentage
Tesla EVs to take wind, humidity and temperature to calculate battery percentage

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city