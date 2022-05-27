HT Auto
Home Auto News Ford Delivers First F 150 Lightning Ev To Tesla Owner With Cybertruck Booking

Ford delivers first F-150 Lightning EV to Tesla owner with Cybertruck booking

Even as production and deliveries of Tesla Cybertruck continues to make customers wait, Ford is moving to top gear to deliver its F-150 Lightning. How much will this hurt Tesla?
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 May 2022, 09:43 AM
Ford F-150 Lightning is the automaker's first electric pickup truck.
Ford F-150 Lightning is the automaker's first electric pickup truck.
Ford F-150 Lightning is the automaker's first electric pickup truck.
Ford F-150 Lightning is the automaker's first electric pickup truck.

Ford delivered its first electric pickup truck F-150 Lightning to a customer in Michigan. Nicholas Schmidt became the first owner of Ford's F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. This delivery could be a massive posturing from Ford because Schmidt already owns a Tesla Model 3 electric car and has a booking for the Tesla Cybertruck which has seen several delays to its production timelines. He was also considering Rivian R1T electric pickup truck, added media reports.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Schmidt may have owned electric vehicles in the past but his background in farming made his family skeptical about electric pick-up trucks. “So when there were pickup trucks coming out that were going to be EVs, I said, ‘whichever one comes first, I’ll buy it,’" he said. Sharing his experience of booking the Tesla Cybertruck for $100, he said nobody in his family could believe it because it was the ugliest thing they’d ever seen. “But it was $100 and I figured, you know, what’s the worst that could happen?"

(Also read | Ford working on its second electric pickup truck, aims number one e-pickup spot )

Last month, Ford announced that it has completely sold out the 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck and is not taking any more orders for the current EV model. Ford had also shared in a previous report that the all-new 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck received more than 2,00,000 reservations. Ford introduced the F-150 Lightning EV last year.

(Also read | Ford F-150 Lightning could come with Tesla-like infotainment games )

Ford had shared that the new F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck XLT and Lariat trims will offer a user with an extended EPA-estimated range of 514 km while the Platinum trim will offer an estimated range of 482 km. The automaker has claimed the electric pickup truck also has the ability to power homes in case of blackouts.

Ford, with its massive investment plans, is gearing up to compete with popular EV maker Tesla. The former has plans to invest around $20 billion in the next few years to achieve its electrification goals. Hence this first delivery shows Ford's seriousness to rattle Tesla's crown. Tesla, on the other hand, is currently planning to begin the production of its highly anticipated Cybertruck which it introduced in 2019. The production of the Tesla Cybertruck got postponed for consecutive two years and now Tesla chief Elon Musk has confirmed that the electric pickup truck goes into production early next year.

First Published Date: 27 May 2022, 09:24 AM IST
TAGS: F-150 Lightning Ford F-150 Lightning Tesla Model 3 Tesla Cybertruck Electric pickup truck EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric mobility Ford Elon Musk
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Top-10 features confirmed to arrive in 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra has officially named the upcoming SUV as Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N to debut on June 27, 4x4 option and other highlights here
The new Darth Vader edition model comes with a menacing-looking black paint scheme with red accents for a sporty appeal.
Yamaha XMax 250cc Darth Vader edition launched: Key highlights
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
In pics: Check out first official images of much-awaited Mahindra Scorpio N

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

New Yamaha MT-25 and YZF-R25 launched with updated powertrain, features
New Yamaha MT-25 and YZF-R25 launched with updated powertrain, features
Pakistan hikes petrol and diesel prices, big revision likely to hurt motorists
Pakistan hikes petrol and diesel prices, big revision likely to hurt motorists
Ford delivers first F-150 Lightning EV to Tesla owner with Cybertruck booking
Ford delivers first F-150 Lightning EV to Tesla owner with Cybertruck booking
Ambassador as a modern EV? Hindustan Motors plans electric comeback
Ambassador as a modern EV? Hindustan Motors plans electric comeback
Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India
Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city