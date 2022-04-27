HT Auto
Ford working on its second electric pickup truck, aims number one e-pickup spot

Ford aims to leverage the positive sentiment of consumers towards electric pickup truck.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2022, 12:24 PM
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations.

Ford Motor Company is working on its second electric pickup truck project, which would be completely different from the Ford F-150 Lightning, indicated the automaker's CEO Jim Farley. The Ford CEO hinted at the second pickup truck while officially launching the production of its electric pickup truck 2022 F-150 Lightning yesterday, reports Autoblog.

(Also read: Ford Motor begins production of F-150 Lightning pickup truck)

Farley said that the company is already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City for another electric pickup truck, which is different from the F-150 Lightning. “I wish we could bring you down there, but we’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one," Farley said at Stanton, where the automaker is building its manufacturing plant that will assemble electric vehicles, produce batteries for EVs. It will also have a supplier park for the Ford electric vehicles. The plant is expected to become operational in 2025.

The Ford CEO also said that the auto major aims to become the number one in the electric pickup truck segment. “We have every intention of being the number one electric pickup maker," he added. It is not sure if Ford would be bringing a completely new electric pickup truck that would be built from the ground up or it would launch an all-electric variant of the Ranger or Maverick pickup trucks.

Interestingly, Farley's comment comes just a few days after the Volkswagen Amarok, which is Ford Ranger's German counterpart is rumoured to get an all-electric variant.

Ford has received a pretty strong response with its first-ever electric pickup truck F-150 Lightning. Inspired by the positive response, the automaker is now aiming to expand its EV lineup with another electric pickup truck. In the meantime, General Motors has also teased its new Silverado electric pickup truck that would compete with Ford F-150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T among others.

First Published Date: 27 Apr 2022, 12:24 PM IST
