Ford to drive in Mustang Mach-E despite stopping local India production

Ford's decision to shut down the local manufacturing in India shook the fifth-largest auto market in the world. Blaming the mounting losses for stoping local manufacturing, the company added that it will ensure existing customers face no hurdles. Although, an estimated 4,000 employees are expected to be affected by Ford India's decision.

Ford also went on to announce that though there will be no local manufacturing, it will continue to offer high-end cars via CBU route. It will also launch its Mustang Mach-E in the Indian market.

“Ford plans to serve customers in India with must-have, iconic vehicles, including Mustang coupe. Customers in India also will benefit longer term from the company’s plan to invest more than US$30 billion globally to deliver all-new hybrid and fully electric vehicles, such as Mustang Mach-E," the company announced in a recent press note.

The new Mustang Mach-E could be introduced somewhere in the price segment of over ₹1 Crore. Ford's upcoming all-electric luxury crossover will be targeted at the other electric rivals such as the Mercedes Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace. The electric crossover has also recently managed to create a new Guinness World Record for EV range/efficiency. (More details here) In the standard trim, the Mach-E has a claimed range of 230 miles in the RWD form and 211 miles in the eAWD form.

“As part of our Ford+ plan, we are taking difficult but necessary actions to deliver a sustainably profitable business longer-term and allocate our capital to grow and create value in the right areas," said Jim Farley, Ford Motor Company’s president and CEO.