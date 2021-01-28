Citroën on Thursday announced that it has started the commercial production of the upcoming C5 Aircross SUV from its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The C5 Aircross is going to be brand's first product for the Indian market which will be launched this quarter.

The company says that it has tested the upcoming SUV for over 2.5 lakh kilometres in different terrains and varied weather conditions before its launch in the country.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice President, Stellantis & Chairman, PCA Automobile India Pvt Ltd & PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt Ltd., said, “We are excited to officially roll out the first Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will be the first of many differentiating products for India from the brand. There is a lot of market anticipation for the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will set a benchmark in style, comfort and innovation in its segment in India. We are looking forward to welcoming the customers to the La Maison Citroën dealership network, which means ‘the home of Citroën’ in a few weeks from now, across key cities of India."

The new C5 Aircross SUV will source power from a 2.0 litre diesel engine which will be offered with an 8-speed "Efficient Automatic Transmission" with Shift and Park by wire control.

Some of the key comfort and convenience-oriented features on Citroen's upcoming SUV will include Foot Operated Electric Tailgate, Engine Stop & Start function, a 12.3 inch Digital Driver Display, an 8 inch Infotainment Touchscreen with Phone Mirroring function, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and more. Its safety kit will include Blind Spot Monitoring System, Park Assist feature, Grip Control System, and more.