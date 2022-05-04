HT Auto
Ferrari F40 made with 358,000 Lego bricks looks absolutely stunning

Ferrari F40 Lego model took a total of 3,700 hours to be built.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2022, 09:53 AM
The life-size Ferrari F40 Lego model weighs 1,361 kg.
A life-size Ferrari F40 built with 358,000 bricks has arrived in California, which is the first-ever Ferrari F40 Lego model. The supercar is one of the most popular ones the Italian iconic brand rolled out during the 90s. It took around 3,700 hours to be built, claims Lego. The designer team spent around 1,800 hours developing the model, while another 1,900 hours were used to build this.

(Also read: Ferrari recalls over 2,000 cars in China over brake failure issue)

Legoland California has posted the image of the life-size Ferrari F40 Lego model that weighs 1,361 kg. Just like the real supercar, the Lego replica comes measuring 4,300 mm in length, more than 1,800 mm in width, 1,200 mm in height and it also has a wheelbase of 2,400 mm. Not only the external structure but the interior of the Ferrari F40 replica too comes built with Lego bricks.

Lego claims that the Ferrari F40 life-size toy replica will be available for viewing in the garage area of Legoland Califonia's new interactive attraction, Lego Ferrari Build and Race. It also claimed that enthusiasts and Lego builders will be allowed to take pictures with the supercar replica and even sit inside it as well.

Apart from the garage, where the Ferrari F40 replica is parked, the new Lego Ferrari Build and Race interactive attraction also features two other interactive zones, such as a build and test area, and a digital race track for guests to virtually race their Lego Ferrari against other cars and record the fastest lap. The toy company has said that the new Lego Ferrari Build and Race interactive attraction will open for the public on May 12, 2022.

This is not the first time Lego has built a life-size car using lakhs of Lego bricks. Previously as well, the company built such models and kept those for a display to the public and enthusiasts.

First Published Date: 04 May 2022, 09:53 AM IST
TAGS: Ferrari Ferrari F40 supercar sportscar luxury car
