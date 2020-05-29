Detailed look at 2020 Skoda Superb facelift's variants and features

The new facelifted Superb was launched in the country on May 26th. Along with the switch to the latest emission standards, the mid-cycle update introduced a host of styling updates, new features and revamped mechanicals.
The 2020 Skoda Superb uses a new BS 6 complaint 190 PS, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol powertrain, while the previous 2.0-litre diesel and the 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engines have been given a miss. The transmission options include a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and there's no manual option. Hence, it is only available in a single engine-gearbox configuration.
There are two grades on the latest Superb, the Sportline grade and the L&K (Laurin & Klement) grade. The Sportline is priced at ₹29.99 lakh*, the top-end Laurin & Klement (L&K) is priced at ₹32.99 lakh*.
While the Sportline grade features a gloss-black exterior trim, a boot lip spoiler along with an all-black cabin with red highlights, the L&K looks slightly more premium with its chrome décor on its exteriors, different dual-tone design on the alloy wheels and dual-tone cabin.
Here the variant wise feature list:
Skoda Superb Sportline:
|LED headlamps with DRLs
|LED fog lamps with cornering function
|17-inch Stratos alloy wheels
|Rain sensing wipers
|Panoramic sunroof
|Powered tailgate
|Key-less entry and go
|Puddle lamps
|Powered front seats with memory function
|Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster
|Three-zone climate control
|Powered wing mirrors featuring heating and memory function
|Cruise control
|8.0-inch touchscreen
|10 colour ambient lighting
|8 airbags
|ABS with EBD
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Rear view camera
|Hill start assist
|Hill descent control
|Electronic parking brake with auto hold
|Electronic locking differential
Skoda Superb L&K:
|Tyre pressure monitor
|Warning indicator lights on doors
|Power Nap package with fold-out supports on rear headrests
|Umbrellas in front doors
|Skoda logo projection on front doors
|610W Canton audio system
|Hands-free tailgate opening
|Selectable drive modes
|Driver fatigue warning system
|Boss button to adjust front passenger seat from the back
|Powered front seats with memory function for driver only
|Heated and ventilated front seats
|17-inch Cassiopeia alloy wheels
The Skoda Superb is a rival to the Toyota Camry. Skoda has also recently launched the Karoq SUV and the new Rapid 1.0 TSI BS 6 in India.
*Ex-showroom, India