Detailed look at 2020 Skoda Superb facelift's variants and features

Skoda Superb facelift pictured. Image Courtesy: Skoda Auto.

1 min read . Updated: 29 May 2020, 02:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The Skoda Superb BS 6 is only available in a single engine-gearbox configuration.
  • There are two grades on the latest Skoda Superb, the Sportline grade and the L&K (Laurin & Klement) grade.

The new facelifted Superb was launched in the country on May 26th. Along with the switch to the latest emission standards, the mid-cycle update introduced a host of styling updates, new features and revamped mechanicals.

The 2020 Skoda Superb uses a new BS 6 complaint 190 PS, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol powertrain, while the previous 2.0-litre diesel and the 1.8-litre turbo-petrol engines have been given a miss. The transmission options include a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and there's no manual option. Hence, it is only available in a single engine-gearbox configuration.

There are two grades on the latest Superb, the Sportline grade and the L&K (Laurin & Klement) grade. The Sportline is priced at 29.99 lakh*, the top-end Laurin & Klement (L&K) is priced at 32.99 lakh*.

While the Sportline grade features a gloss-black exterior trim, a boot lip spoiler along with an all-black cabin with red highlights, the L&K looks slightly more premium with its chrome décor on its exteriors, different dual-tone design on the alloy wheels and dual-tone cabin.

Here the variant wise feature list:

Skoda Superb Sportline:

LED headlamps with DRLs
LED fog lamps with cornering function
17-inch Stratos alloy wheels
Rain sensing wipers
Panoramic sunroof
Powered tailgate
Key-less entry and go
Puddle lamps
Powered front seats with memory function
Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster
Three-zone climate control
Powered wing mirrors featuring heating and memory function
Cruise control
8.0-inch touchscreen 
10 colour ambient lighting
8 airbags
ABS with EBD
Front and rear parking sensors
Rear view camera
Hill start assist
Hill descent control
Electronic parking brake with auto hold
Electronic locking differential

Skoda Superb L&K:

Tyre pressure monitor
Warning indicator lights on doors
Power Nap package with fold-out supports on rear headrests
Umbrellas in front doors
Skoda logo projection on front doors
610W Canton audio system
Hands-free tailgate opening
Selectable drive modes
Driver fatigue warning system
Boss button to adjust front passenger seat from the back
Powered front seats with memory function for driver only
Heated and ventilated front seats
17-inch Cassiopeia alloy wheels

The Skoda Superb is a rival to the Toyota Camry. Skoda has also recently launched the Karoq SUV and the new Rapid 1.0 TSI BS 6 in India.

*Ex-showroom, India

