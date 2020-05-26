Skoda India rides in the new 2020 Karoq SUV. Price details inside

Skoda India on Tuesday launched the 2020 Karoq SUV in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹24.99 lakh*.

The SUV was showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020. It is a successor to the once famous Skoda Yeti and a direct rival to the likes of the Volkswagen T-Roc.

The new Karoq has been launched as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) and is being imported as a part of the 2,500 units which do not need local homologation as per the Government's latest import rule.

As far as exteriors go, the T-Roc rival gets some high-end features such as full LED headlamps, cornering for lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, C-shaped LED rear combination lamps, and silver-finished roof rails. Inside the cabin, it gets a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, LED ambient lighting, two-zone automatic climate control, 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function and much more.

The SUV uses VW Group's MQB platform and as far as safety is concerned it comes loaded with a slew of segment leading safety features such as 9 airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Parktronic system and more.

At the heart of the Skoda Karoq sits an EA211 1.5-litre TSI EVO powertrain which is hooked to a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. This unit sends power to the front wheels and delivers 150 PS of power at 5,000-6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm. The Karoq is claimed to achieve a top speed of 202 kmph and is capable of accelerating 0-100 in just 9 seconds. It's fuel economy has been rated at 14.49 kmpl.

Its colour options include Lava Blue,Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, Quartz Grey, Candy White, and Magnetic Brown.

*ex-showroom