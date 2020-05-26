Skoda Auto India on Tuesday digitally launched three much-awaited cars in the country - 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI and Superb facelift - in a bid to underline its commitment towards the market here despite the challenges thrown by Covid-19.

The most-affordable of these is the Rapid 1.0 TSI delivering 110ps of power at 5250 rpm. It has peak torque figures of 175 Nm and has six-speed manual transmission. A seven-speed auto transmission unit is on offer as well.

The engine has been tuned to offer power and refinement, claims Skoda. Fuel efficiency has also been improved by 23% and the company claims the car now returns 18.78 kilometers to every litre of petrol.

Skoda Rapid TSI engine specifications.

Some of the cabin features include an eight-inch AV system and dual-tone grey leatherette upholstery. The car will continue to lock horns against some heavywights in its segment like Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna 2020 and the Honda City.

Pricing starts at ₹7.49 lakh (ex showroom). (Full report here)

Superb facelift was also launched in India, in two trims - Sportline and Laurin & Klement (L&K).

Skoda Superb

While the former leans on a more appealing look, the L&K trim offers even more luxury.

The interior of the new Skoda Superb sedan (Laurent & Klement trim) .

The sedan sources power from a BS 6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol powertrain which delivers 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque.

Skoda Superb engine specifications.





A seven-speed DSG auto unit does transmission duties. Skoda claims the car can reach 100 kmph in 7.7 seconds.

The interior of the new Skoda Superb sedan (Sportline trim) .

In terms of looks, the luxury sedan gets a redesigned headlight with DRLs, reworked fog lights, panoramic sunroof, LED tail lights, new dual-tone alloys, among others. On the inside, the car comes with piano black dash, 20.32 cm infotainment screen, Canton sound system, eight airbags etc.

The sedan has been priced at ₹29.99 lakh (ex showroom) for the Sportline while L&K trim starts at ₹32.99 lakh (ex showroom). (Full report here)

All eyes, virtually of course, were on the Karoq SUV which has been priced at ₹24.99 lakh (ex showroom). The vehicle rivals Volkswagen T-Roc and the Jeep Compass. It arrives as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU). Built on VW Group's MQB platform, Karoq is powered by EA211 1.5-litre TSI EVO (petrol) engine. This unit delivers 150 PS of power at 5,000-6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 250 Nm at 1,500-3,500 rpm. The SUV claims to touch 100 kmph in around nine seconds and has a top speed of 202 kmph.

Skoda Karoq

Karoq sits on 16-inch alloys, gets silver roof rails and a masculine front bumer.

The cabin of the SUV appears generous for five passengers and features a beige and black colour theme with beige faux leather upholstery. Feature list is highlighted by an eight-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, multi-function steering wheel, electrically adjustable driver's seat, ambient lighting, etc.

Skoda Karoq highlights.





Karoq is offered in six colour options including Magic Black, Lava Blue, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Magnetic Brown and Quartz Grey. (Full report here)