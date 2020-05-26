Skoda India on Tuesday launched the facelift version of its popular Superb sedan at a starting price of ₹29.99 lakh. The company took to digital platform to launch the sedan today, along with the new Skoda Rapid and Karoq SUV. While the Sportline trim of Skoda Superb facelift is priced at ₹29.99 lakh, the top-end Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant is priced at ₹32.99 lakh.

The facelift version of the Skoda Superb sedan will come with several upgrades compared to its older versions. For a start, the facelift version will get a remastered bumper at the front, narrower LED headlights, updated grille, along with a slew of other styling tweaks. Inside, it gets a Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch configurable display, bigger Phone Box for wireless charging and improved cellular reception, puddle lamps with Skoda logo and 8 airbags for more safety.

The new Skoda Superb will be available in two variants - the luxury-oriented Laurin & Klement (L&K) and the hotter-looking Sportline trim. While the former will be made available in five colour options - Lava Blue, Moon White, Business Grey, Magic Black and Magnetic Brown, the latter will arrive in Race Blue, Moon White and Steel Grey.

The interior of the new Skoda Superb sedan.

The hotter looking Superb Sportline trim is further differentiated with a number of cosmetic elements such as black double slats, sportier front bumper with a honeycomb texture, gloss black radiator grille frame and wing mirror housings, sportier alloy wheels and gloss black strip which sits between the tail lights.

It sources power from a BS 6 compliant 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol powertrain which delivers 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is hooked with a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox. For the record, previously the sedan featured a BS 4 complaint 2.0-litre TDI turbocharged diesel and 1.8-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine.