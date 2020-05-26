Home > Auto > Cars > 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI launched in India at 7.49 lakh
2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI
2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI

2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI launched in India at 7.49 lakh

2 min read . Updated: 26 May 2020, 04:29 PM IST Prashant Singh

  • The 2020 Skoda Rapid gets a new 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol powerplant which is a three-cylinder unit.
  • It will be available in five variant options including Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo.

Apart from the new Superb and the Karoq SUV, Skoda India on Tuesday also launched the BS 6 compliant 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI at a price tag of 7.49 lakh*. It is a B-segment sedan which rivals the likes of Hyundai Verna, VW Vento, Honda City and more such cars.

With the new update, the previously found BS 4 spec 1.6-litre MPI petrol and 1.5-litre TDI turbocharged diesel engines have been discontinued. The sedan now gets a new 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol powerplant which is a three-cylinder unit, unlike the older options which were four-cylinder units.

(Also Read: Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, new Superb in India)

This 1.5-litre unit develops a maximum power of 81 kW (110 PS) at 5,000-5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 175 Nm at 1,750-4,000 rpm. The engine comes hooked to a 6-speed manual gearbox which channels power to the front wheels. Its fuel economy rating is 18.97 km/l. There will also be a 6-speed automatic transmission which will be introduced in the later stage.

(Also see pics: Skoda drives in 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI in India)

Apart from a new and cleaner engine, the Rapid has also been updated with new cabin features such as a new infotainment system (8-inch touchscreen unit with built-in navigation) and Tellular Grey dual-tone leatherette upholstery. There are four variant options including Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo, while the colour options list features six new paint schemes - Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Toffee Brown, Lapiz Blue and Flash Red.

While the base 'Rider' variant starts at 7,49,000*, the Ambition and Onyx variants have been priced at 9,99,000* and 10,19,000*, respectively. The higher-spec Style and Monte Carlo variants have been priced at 11,49,000* and 11,79,000*.

(Also Read: Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant)

The top-spec Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo or 'Monte Carlo' was also up for display at the Auto Expo 2020.

*ex-showroom, India

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue