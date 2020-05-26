2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI launched in India at 7.49 lakh

Apart from the new Superb and the Karoq SUV, Skoda India on Tuesday also launched the BS 6 compliant 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI at a price tag of ₹7.49 lakh*. It is a B-segment sedan which rivals the likes of Hyundai Verna, VW Vento, Honda City and more such cars.

With the new update, the previously found BS 4 spec 1.6-litre MPI petrol and 1.5-litre TDI turbocharged diesel engines have been discontinued. The sedan now gets a new 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol powerplant which is a three-cylinder unit, unlike the older options which were four-cylinder units.

This 1.5-litre unit develops a maximum power of 81 kW (110 PS) at 5,000-5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 175 Nm at 1,750-4,000 rpm. The engine comes hooked to a 6-speed manual gearbox which channels power to the front wheels. Its fuel economy rating is 18.97 km/l. There will also be a 6-speed automatic transmission which will be introduced in the later stage.

Apart from a new and cleaner engine, the Rapid has also been updated with new cabin features such as a new infotainment system (8-inch touchscreen unit with built-in navigation) and Tellular Grey dual-tone leatherette upholstery. There are four variant options including Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo, while the colour options list features six new paint schemes - Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Toffee Brown, Lapiz Blue and Flash Red.

While the base 'Rider' variant starts at ₹7,49,000*, the Ambition and Onyx variants have been priced at ₹9,99,000* and ₹10,19,000*, respectively. The higher-spec Style and Monte Carlo variants have been priced at ₹11,49,000* and ₹11,79,000*.

The top-spec Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo or 'Monte Carlo' was also up for display at the Auto Expo 2020.

*ex-showroom, India