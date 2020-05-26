In pics: Skoda drives in 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI in India 5 Photos . Updated: 26 May 2020, 04:51 PM IST HT Auto Desk 2020 Skoda Rapid gets six new colour options - Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Toffee Brown, Lapiz Blue and Flash Red. 1/5Skoda India takes the covers off of the BS 6-compliant 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI at a price tag of ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). 2/52020 Skoda Rapid is a B-segment sedan which rivals the likes of Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Honda City and more such cars. 3/5The sedan now gets a new 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol powerplant which is a three-cylinder unit. This 1.5-litre unit develops a maximum power of 81 kW (110 PS) at 5,000-5,250 rpm and a peak torque of 175 Nm at 1,750-4,000 rpm. 4/5The sedan gets a new infotainment system (8-inch touchscreen unit with built-in navigation) and Tellular Grey dual-tone leatherette upholstery. 5/52020 Skoda Rapid is equipped with dual front airbags and will be available in five trims - Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo.