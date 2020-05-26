In Pics: Skoda launches facelift Superb in India 9 Photos . Updated: 26 May 2020, 03:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk Available in two trims, Skoda Superb once again rises to stake claim in the luxury sedan segment. 1/9Skoda has launched the Superb facelift sedan at a price of ₹29.99 lakh (ex showroom). 2/9The facelift version of the Skoda Superb sedan comes with several upgrades compared to its older versions. 3/9Skoda promises to offer luxury and space inside the facelift Superb. 4/9The new Skoda Superb will be available in two variants - the luxury-oriented Laurin & Klement (L&K) (in pic) and the hotter-looking Sportline trim. 5/9Here are some of the mechanical highlights of Skoda Superb 2020. 6/9The cabin of Skoda Superb 2020 - Sportline trim. 7/9The cabin of Skoda Superb 2020 - Laurin & Klement trim. 8/9Inside, Superb now gets a Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch configurable display, bigger Phone Box for wireless charging and improved cellular reception, puddle lamps with Skoda logo, etc. 9/9There are as many as eight airbags inside the new Superb.