In Pics: Skoda launches facelift Superb in India

9 Photos . Updated: 26 May 2020, 03:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Available in two trims, Skoda Superb once again rises to stake claim in the luxury sedan segment.
Skoda has launched the Superb facelift sedan at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.99 lakh (ex showroom).
1/9Skoda has launched the Superb facelift sedan at a price of 29.99 lakh (ex showroom).
The facelift version of the Skoda Superb sedan comes with several upgrades compared to its older versions.
2/9The facelift version of the Skoda Superb sedan comes with several upgrades compared to its older versions.
Skoda promises to offer luxury and space inside the facelift Superb.
3/9Skoda promises to offer luxury and space inside the facelift Superb.
The new Skoda Superb will be available in two variants - the luxury-oriented Laurin & Klement (L&K) (in pic) and the hotter-looking Sportline trim.
4/9The new Skoda Superb will be available in two variants - the luxury-oriented Laurin & Klement (L&K) (in pic) and the hotter-looking Sportline trim.
Here are some of the mechanical highlights of Skoda Superb 2020.
5/9Here are some of the mechanical highlights of Skoda Superb 2020.
The cabin of Skoda Superb 2020 - Sportline trim.
6/9The cabin of Skoda Superb 2020 - Sportline trim.
The cabin of Skoda Superb 2020 - Laurin & Klement trim.
7/9The cabin of Skoda Superb 2020 - Laurin & Klement trim.
Inside, Superb now gets a Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch configurable display, bigger Phone Box for wireless charging and improved cellular reception, puddle lamps with Skoda logo, etc.
8/9Inside, Superb now gets a Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch configurable display, bigger Phone Box for wireless charging and improved cellular reception, puddle lamps with Skoda logo, etc.
There are as many as eight airbags inside the new Superb.
9/9There are as many as eight airbags inside the new Superb.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue