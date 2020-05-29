German carmaker Volkswagen has launched its new SUV Nivus at an event held in Sao Paulo, Brazil and broadcast via streaming. The Nivus will be marketed worldwide, starting in Brazil.

The Nivus SUV looks more dynamic than the current Volkswagen SUV range, bringing its silhouette closer to the style of an SUV coupe. It is the first SUV of Volkswagen sports lines and the second of the group after the Audi Q3 Sportback.

The design of the Nivus is quite different from most other products from Volkswagen. Everything is new and with a clear purpose to look more dynamic than the T-Cross SUV. Nivus wears a wide grille front, elongated headlights and 17-inch wheels to give it a sporty and elegant touch. The Nivus is longer than Volkswagen Polo and T-Cross measuring 4,266 mm in length, 1,757 mm in width and 1,493 mm tall, with a 2,566 mm wheelbase.

The interior of the Volkswagen Nivus SUV looks more modern. The infotainment system uses the second screen (also 10-inch and integrated on top of the dashboard) to move the new Volkswagen Play interface. It is fully configurable to the user's liking and with compatibility with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, WiFi and with function mirroring.

The interior of the Volkswagen Nivus SUV looks modern with shiny surfaces.

The boot space of the Nivus SUV is also 30 litres bigger than the T-Cross SUV with a capacity of 415 litres.

The platform used for this new compact SUV is the MQB A0 , the same one used for the Volkswagen Polo and Volkswagen T-Cross. For now, only the three-cylinder 1.0 litre TSI engine, branded as 200 TSI in Brazil, is offered on the Nivus SUV. It is mated to a six-ratio Tiptronic automatic transmission and offers only front-wheel drive.

The Nivus SUV will also have features like adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assistant, automatic emergency braking up to 50 kmph, electronic differential lock or keyless entry and start.

In the long term the Nivus SUV will also be launched at an international markets. Given Volkswagen's SUV push in India, it may soon be considered for the customers in the subcontinent as well.