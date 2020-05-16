After virtually introducing the new Golf GTI in February this year, Volkswagen has now officially unveiled the new generation of this iconic model. Almost 45 years after the launch of the first GTI, the eighth generation is all set to arrive this year, now with a completely new design.

At the front, the 8th-gen Golf GTI sports a honeycomb grille and fog lamps that have five LEDs arranged in an X shape. The new GTI graphics also include optional foglights that have now been integrated into the intake in an X shape. Along the hood, a thin red GTI stripe extends over the front, adding personality. And yet another new element is the large, bottomless air intake grille in the signature GTI honeycomb design. From the rear, the position of the exhaust pipes stands out, on both sides of the rear diffuser.

The design of the eighth Golf GTI carries the DNA of the original GTI. Klaus Bischoff, Head of the Volkswagen Group Design department: “The new Golf GTI boasts a very low, visual centre of gravity which we achieved through the wide air intakes at the front and the striking shoulder line. This superior, sporty character gives aesthetic expression to the vehicle’s potential."

The Golf GTI gets 17-inch wheels that show red brake calipers and black side skirts that form a line with the front separator and the rear diffuser. c

The cockpit of the 8th generation Volkswagen Golf GTI





The interior also changes completely, with new sports seats with integrated headrests, decorative red stitching, excellent ergonomics and a fabric with a checkered design of the tartan pattern (Scalepaper) type that good fans will know how to recognize. In addition, the new multifunction steering wheel incorporates an optional red app and the GTI symbol. Another typical element of the car is the honeycomb design in the dashboard and door trim applications. The cabin features an 8.25-inch screen installed as standard while the 10-inch Discover Pro system is available as an optional extra for the most advanced expansion package. On the other hand, the Digital Cockpit has a new graphic that is activated with the "view" key on the steering wheel and that combines three circular instruments, with the rev counter in the center. And everything configurable.

But talking about a Golf GTI and not talking about its engine would be something completely abnormal. And the novelty is the incorporation of the Performance engine that now becomes the own of the eighth generation GTI. Thus, the four-cylinder 2.0 TSI with 245 hp and a maximum torque of 370 Nm is responsible for launching it up to 250 km / h top speed (electronically limited). The change of series is manual, of six speeds; a combination that purist drivers especially appreciate, according to Volkswagen. Optionally, the fast and easy-to-use seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission will be available.

“This higher-level control system centrally coordinates all electromechanical running gear functions," explains Karsten Schebsdat, Head of Driving Dynamics, Steering and Control Systems. “Thanks to the combination of new running gear setup plus front-axle locking differential and Vehicle Dynamics Manager we were able to elevate the Golf GTI’s outstanding overall performance to an even higher level. This applies all the more if the DCC running gear featuring a new software application and adjustable dampers is also on board."

GTI drivers can select their very own setup using the standard driving profile selection feature and the optional adaptive DCC running gear. The sharper driving dynamics properties guarantee an even more accurate driving experience: understeer, a typical characteristic of front-wheel drive vehicles whereby the vehicle’s front wheels tend to lose grip through quick corners, has in effect been eliminated.