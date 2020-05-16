In pics: Volkswagen unveils all-new 8th-gen Golf GTI 9 Photos . Updated: 16 May 2020, 12:44 PM IST HT Auto Desk The design of the eighth-gen Golf GTI, a brand new and networked sporting vehicle, carries the DNA of the original GTI. 1/9Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new generation of Golf GTI. Almost 45 years after the launch of the first GTI, the eighth generation is all set to arrive this year, with a completely new design. 2/9At the front, the 8th-gen Golf GTI sports a honeycomb grille and fog lamps that have five LEDs arranged in an X shape. The new GTI graphics also include optional fog lights that have now been integrated into the intake in an X shape. 3/9The large, bottomless air intake grille in the signature GTI honeycomb design is striking. A thin red GTI stripe along the hood extends over the front, adding personality. 4/9From the rear, the position of the exhaust pipes stands out, on both sides of the rear diffuser. 5/9The Golf GTI gets 17-inch wheels that show red brake calipers and black side skirts that form a line with the front separator and the rear diffuser. 6/9The interior gets new sports seats with integrated headrests, decorative red stitching, excellent ergonomics and a fabric with a checkered design of the tartan pattern (Scalepaper) type that good fans will know how to recognize. 7/9The new multi-function steering wheel incorporates an optional red app and the GTI symbol. The cabin features an 8.25-inch screen installed as standard while the 10-inch Discover Pro system is available as an optional extra for the most advanced expansion package. 8/9The incorporation of the Performance engine now becomes the own of the eighth generation GTI. Thus, the four-cylinder 2.0 TSI with 245 hp and a maximum torque of 370 Nm is responsible for launching it up to 250 km / h top speed (electronically limited). 9/9The change of series is manual, of six speeds; a combination that purist drivers especially appreciate, according to Volkswagen. Optionally, the fast and easy-to-use seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission will be available.