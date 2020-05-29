In pics: Volkswagen drives in the coupe-shaped Nivus SUV 7 Photos . Updated: 29 May 2020, 12:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk Designed in Brazil, the Nivus SUV is based on the Polo hatchback, just like the T-Cross SUV, but has a lot more sporty look to it. 1/7German carmaker Volkswagen has launched its new SUV Nivus, its first with a coupe-like sporty design. 2/7It is the first SUV of Volkswagen sports lines and the second of the group after the Audi Q3 Sportback. 3/7The Nivus SUV is built on a platform similar to the one used on the Polo and T-Cross SUV 4/7The Volkswagen Nivus SUV is powered by a three-cylinder 1.0 litre TSI engine mated to a six-ratio Tiptronic automatic transmission. 5/7The 1.0-litre engine can generate maximum power of 128 horsepower and 200 Nm of max torque. 6/7The infotainment system uses the second a 10-inch screen integrated on top of the dashboard to move the new Volkswagen Play interface. It is fully configurable to the user's liking and with compatibility with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, WiFi and with function mirroring. 7/7The boot space of the Nivus SUV is also 30 litres bigger than the T-Cross SUV with a capacity of 415 litres.