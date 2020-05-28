Along with the Karoq SUV and the new Superb, Skoda India also recently launched the new 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI in the Indian market. With the latest update, the car received a new BS 6-compliant 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine which takes place of the earlier BS 4-spec 1.6-litre MPI petrol and 1.5-litre TDI turbocharged diesel powertrains.

The new 1.0 TSI delivers 110 PS/175 Nm and comes with a 6-speed manual transmission. There is also a 6-speed automatic transmission under consideration, it will be introduced in the later stage. The fuel-economy of the new engine stands at 18.97 km/l.

The updated Rapid is available in five variants. The base Rider variant starts at ₹7.49 lakh*, the Ambition and Onyx variants cost ₹9.99 lakh* and ₹10.19 lakh*, respectively. The higher-spec Style and Monte Carlo variants have been priced at ₹11.49 lakh* and ₹11.79 lakh*.

At the starting price of ₹7.49 lakh*, the Rapid 1.0 TSI undercuts all its segment rivals including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which was earlier the most affordable midsize sedan.

Here's a detailed look at the 2020 Rapid’s features list:

Rapid Rider:

Dual front airbags ABS Rear parking sensors Rear defogger Remote central locking Height adjustable front seatbelts Adjustable headrests front and rear 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers Halogen headlights Trunk lip garnish Scuff plate Front and rear centre armrests Rake and reach adjust for steering wheel 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, USB and Aux connectivity, Four speakers Automatic climate control Rear AC vents Power adjustable wing mirrors Power windows with one-touch up/down function 12V charging socket at the front and rear Candy White and Carbon Steel colour options

Rapid Ambition:

Chrome garnish on grille and windows Projector headlights Digital multi-info display in instrument cluster LED DRLs Leatherette on gear knob, steering and hand brake lever Front and rear fog lights Steering mounted audio controls Remote control for power windows 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel and Toffee Brown colour options 15-inch alloy wheels Driver’s seat height adjust Power folding wing mirrors

Rapid Onyx:

Leatherette grey and black upholstery Flat-bottom steering wheel with black stitching Lapiz Blue and Candy White colour options Blacked-out wing mirror, trunk lip and side moulding 16-inch alloy wheels (black)

Rapid Style:

Cooled glovebox Cruise contro Leatherette upholstery and front centre armrest Interior ambient lighting in the footwel 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel and Toffee Brown colour options Four airbags Automatic headlights Automatic wipers Rear parking camera Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror 16-inch alloy wheels (silver) Chrome on door handles and front bumper Body coloured rear lip spoiler and rear diffuser

Rapid Monte Carlo:

Monte Carlo scuff plates Monte Carlo design leatherette seat covers Red highlights in the cabin and on the steering wheel Flash Red and Candy White colours Blacked-out grille, roof and boot lip spoiler Monte Carlo badge on B-pillar 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Two airbags

*ex-showroom, India