Along with the Karoq SUV and the new Superb, Skoda India also recently launched the new 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI in the Indian market. With the latest update, the car received a new BS 6-compliant 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine which takes place of the earlier BS 4-spec 1.6-litre MPI petrol and 1.5-litre TDI turbocharged diesel powertrains.

The new 1.0 TSI delivers 110 PS/175 Nm and comes with a 6-speed manual transmission. There is also a 6-speed automatic transmission under consideration, it will be introduced in the later stage. The fuel-economy of the new engine stands at 18.97 km/l.

The updated Rapid is available in five variants. The base Rider variant starts at 7.49 lakh*, the Ambition and Onyx variants cost 9.99 lakh* and 10.19 lakh*, respectively. The higher-spec Style and Monte Carlo variants have been priced at 11.49 lakh* and 11.79 lakh*.

At the starting price of 7.49 lakh*, the Rapid 1.0 TSI undercuts all its segment rivals including the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which was earlier the most affordable midsize sedan.

Here's a detailed look at the 2020 Rapid’s features list:

Rapid Rider:

Dual front airbags
ABS
Rear parking sensors
Rear defogger
Remote central locking
Height adjustable front seatbelts
Adjustable headrests front and rear
15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers
Halogen headlights
Trunk lip garnish
Scuff plate
Front and rear centre armrests
Rake and reach adjust for steering wheel
2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth, USB and Aux connectivity, Four speakers
Automatic climate control
Rear AC vents
Power adjustable wing mirrors
Power windows with one-touch up/down function
12V charging socket at the front and rear
Candy White and Carbon Steel colour options

Rapid Ambition:

Chrome garnish on grille and windows
Projector headlights
Digital multi-info display in instrument cluster
LED DRLs
Leatherette on gear knob, steering and hand brake lever
Front and rear fog lights
Steering mounted audio controls
Remote control for power windows
6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel and Toffee Brown colour options
15-inch alloy wheels
Driver’s seat height adjust
Power folding wing mirrors

Rapid Onyx:

Leatherette grey and black upholstery
Flat-bottom steering wheel with black stitching
Lapiz Blue and Candy White colour options
Blacked-out wing mirror, trunk lip and side moulding
16-inch alloy wheels (black)

Rapid Style:

Cooled glovebox
Cruise contro
Leatherette upholstery and front centre armrest
Interior ambient lighting in the footwel
8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel and Toffee Brown colour options
Four airbags
Automatic headlights
Automatic wipers
Rear parking camera
Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror
16-inch alloy wheels (silver)
Chrome on door handles and front bumper
Body coloured rear lip spoiler and rear diffuser

Rapid Monte Carlo:

Monte Carlo scuff plates
Monte Carlo design leatherette seat covers
Red highlights in the cabin and on the steering wheel
Flash Red and Candy White colours
Blacked-out grille, roof and boot lip spoiler
Monte Carlo badge on B-pillar
16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
Two airbags

*ex-showroom, India

