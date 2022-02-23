HT Auto
Dealer level pre-launch bookings of 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk start in India

The official launch of the new Jeep Compass Trailhawk is expected to take place in India in March.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2022, 08:32 AM
New Compass Trailhawk will boast Jeep’s SelecTerrain system. 
New Compass Trailhawk will boast Jeep’s SelecTerrain system. 

Jeep India dealerships have started accepting pre-launch bookings for the upcoming new Compass Trailhawk model in the country. The car was officially teased sometime back and has now been also listed online at the company website ahead of the launch. Select dealerships in Delhi have started accepting bookings at a token amount of 50,000.

That being said, the official launch of the new Trailhawk-spec Compass is most likely to take place in March.

(Also Read: Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, with plug-in hybrid version, makes debut)

The Compass Trailhawk shares the same basic design as the standard Compass SUV, however it does get some specific styling enhancements that separate it from the regular model. However, far bigger changes are reserved in terms of its off-roading capabilities. 

Also, as seen previously, the Trailhawk-spec model will come based on the top-spec trim of the Compass SUV thus will get features like LED projector headlights, a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

The Compass Trailhawk is likely to come forward with redesigned, shorter bumpers for enhanced off-roading prowess. Its signature dual-tone appearance is also most likely to be carried forward. It may also get new alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres, increased ride height and an off-road driving mode - Rock. As seen previously, the new Trailhawk is also likely to get better suspension against the standard model for better off-roading capabilities.

Inside the Compass Trailhawk, expect familiar features such as 10-inch digital driver display, 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other key comfort and convenience features will include powered front seats with cooling function, a wireless charger and dual-zone temperature control.

(Also Read: 2022 Jeep Meridian SUV features teased ahead of launch)

Under the hood, the car will continue along with its 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine. The transmission will include a nine-speed automatic transmission. This engine is responsible for belting out 165bhp of maximum power and 350Nm of torque.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2022, 08:30 AM IST
TAGS: Jeep Jeep Compass Compass Trailhawk 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk
