Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, with plug-in hybrid version, makes debut

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid model has been introduced in European markets with a petrol turbo engine couple with electric motor generating 380 hp.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 12:37 PM
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is offered with a plug-in petrol hybrid powertrain that can generate output of 380 hp and 637 Nm of peak torque. 
Jeep has introduced the plug-in hybrid version of its flagship SUV Grand Cherokee in Europe. The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe model has been introduced after the US-based carmaker launched the plug-in hybrid models like the Wrangler, Renegade and Compass SUVs.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid SUV has been introduced with a petrol turbo engine coupled with an electric motor.

Together they can generate maximum output of 380 hp and 637 Nm of peak torque.

The fifth generation Jeep Grand Cherokee has a claimed mileage of more than 24 kms per litre. The five-seater SUV has the capability to travel around 40 kms only on electric power. The driver can choose between three electric driving modes. The battery has a capacity of 17 kWh. Jeep is offering the Grand Cherokee 4xe with three 4WD systems, which include Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II and Quadra-Drive II with electronic rear differential lock. It also offers five driving modes which include Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, Rock, and Sport.

Jeep is also offering an ‘Exclusive Launch Edition’, which offers full equipment, a mode 3 cable for charging at public charging stations and other features. The Exclusive Launch Edition comes with standard features like the new level 2 active driver assistant, a new 25.4 centimeter head-up display, an exclusive screen for the front passenger and a new digital rear-view mirror. Other features include full LED headlights, night vision camera and a collision warning system.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe offers up to 277 mm of ground clearance and water wading capacity of up to 610 mm, which is about 100 mm more than its predecessor. There is also an easy entry/exit feature that reduces the vehicle's ground clearance to make it easier to get on and off the road.

The Grand Cherokee offers 567 litres of boot space, up by 72 litres from the outgoing model. The new-look interior gives it a more modern look with horizontal trim on the dashboard with contrasting wood and leather trim. There is also LED ambient lighting, quilted leather with double diamond stitching. The new dashboard houses Jeep's new UConnect 5 infotainment system as the Grand Cherokee is equipped with more technology than ever.

The digital instrument cluster is joined by a centre screen with a new infotainment system including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity, over-the-air map updates, 4G hotspot for eight devices and Amazon Alexa integration.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 12:37 PM IST
