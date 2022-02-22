HT Auto
2022 Jeep Meridian SUV features teased ahead of launch

Jeep India will drive in the new three-row Meridian SUV later this year. The ‘Trail-rated’ seven-seater SUV will have 4X4 capabilities to tackle snow, mud and sand.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Feb 2022, 10:31 AM
Jeep Meridian has been undergoing extensive tests for suitability on Indian road and in the weather conditions here.
Jeep Meridian has been undergoing extensive tests for suitability on Indian road and in the weather conditions here.

Jeep India has teased its upcoming seven-seater SUV Meridian, which is expected to launch soon in the domestic markets. The three-row SUV, which has been teased with camouflage, will have off-road capabilities as expected.

Jeep India has released a new teaser which suggests that the 2022 Meridian SUV will have traction control feature to tackle different terrain including snow, mud and sand.

The US-based carmaker shared a video of the Meridian's capability as an off-road ‘Trail-rated’ SUV, claiming it has ‘superiority on every terrain’.

The dimensions and specifications of the 2022 Jeep Meridian has not been officially shared yet. However, according to reports, the Meridian SUV is likely to get a 2.0-litre petrol engine under the hood. Jeep may also offer a diesel unit as well on the new three-row SUV to be manufactured locally.

The engines in the 2022 Meridian are likely to come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The top variants of the 2022 Meridian SUV are likely to get four-wheel drive option too.

The appearance of the 2022 Jeep Meridian may remind of the Compass SUV, which is already on offer in Indian markets since 2016. However, there are certain design changes in the Meridian that will make it stand apart from the five-seater SUV. For instance, the Jeep Meridian will be offered with redesigned LED headlights with LED DRL units, fog lamps, LED taillights, mounted camera on the ORVMs. The grille, which is expected to carry Jeep's traditional seven-slats, are likely to be redesigned to look slightly different from the one seen on Compass.

The interior of the Jeep Meridian SUV is likely to come with features like a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control and front ventilated seats.

 

2022 Jeep Meridian SUV will sit above the carmaker's five-seater compact Compass SUV. When launched, the Meridian SUV is likely to be priced above the Rs-35 lakh mark. It will take on rivals such as Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and Skoda Kodiaq among others.

First Published Date: 22 Feb 2022, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: Meridian 2022 Meridian Meridian 2022 Jeep Meridian 2022 Jeep Meridian Jeep Meridian 2022 Jeep Jeep India Jeep Compass Compass
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

BMW i7 undergoes acoustic testing to eliminate all irritating noises from cabin
BMW i7 undergoes acoustic testing to eliminate all irritating noises from cabin
Santro to i20: Hyundai offers discounts of nearly ₹50,000 on these cars
Santro to i20: Hyundai offers discounts of nearly 50,000 on these cars
In pics: Limited edition Ducati XDiavel Nera
In pics: Limited edition Ducati XDiavel Nera
Ford Bronco ice mountain: Thousands of SUVs wait in snow for chip installation
Ford Bronco ice mountain: Thousands of SUVs wait in snow for chip installation
