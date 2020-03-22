Honda Cars India on Sunday announced that it has temporarily suspended operations of its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Tapukara, Rajasthan, starting from Mar 23rd till Mar 31st, 2020.

The company has ordered this in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation and ensure safety of its associates. The company further added that work in its corporate offices, including zonal and regional locations will be rerouted and its associates will assigned work from home.

(Also Read: How carmakers in India are shaping up for coronavirus challenge)

While the production has been barred up to March 31st, the company’s leadership will closely review and chose the next course of action based on the future situation, and in close accordance with the Government's policies, health authorities, and market and supply conditions. The company said that "All Honda dealerships across India have also been asked to implement mandatory protocol while interacting with customers for prevention of the virus spread."

Mr. Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, “In these trying times, health, safety, and well-being of our associates, their families, and community at large is of utmost importance. We standby them during this tough phase and urge everyone to take all possible measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further. Social distancing is the need of the hour. We can overcome the pandemic if we collectively show restraint, resolution, and responsibility."

(Also Read: Honda, Toyota set up high-powered teams to monitor situation)

Earlier on Sunday, Maruti Suzuki also announced that it has halted production in its Manesar, Gurugram plant for indefinite period. In similar updates, Hero Motocorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has also suspended its production due to the coronavirus pandemic.



