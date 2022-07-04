HT Auto
City, Jazz, WR-V among Honda cars with big discounts in July

Honda Cars India is offering discounts of over 27,000 on select models and variants in its lineup. Honda City and WR-V are two of the models with highest discount.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2022, 03:41 PM
Honda Cars India has announced discounts on its cars for July. The company is offering a discount of more than 27,000 on five models. The models which will be available on discount include Honda City 5th generation, Honda City 4th generation, Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V. The benefits available on all these models till the end of this month.

Honda City (5th Generation)

Honda Cars is offering benefits of up to 27,396 on its 5th generation Honda City. The customers will get a benefit of 5,000 along with a cash discount of up to 5,000 on car exchange. Apart from this, the company will offer Honda customers a loyalty bonus of 5,000 and a Honda to Honda exchange bonus of 7,000. Apart from this, customers are also offered a corporate offer of 5,000.

Honda WR-V

Compared to May, the company is offering better discount on Honda WR-V this month. Customers will get a total benefit of up to 27,000 on purchases this month. 10,000 exchange discount is offered by the company. Along with this, there will be a corporate discount of 5,000. Honda customers will get a benefit of 5,000 under Loyalty Bonus. At the same time, due to Honda to Honda car exchange bonus, 7,000 version will be beneficial.

Honda Jazz

Honda is offering a discount of up to 25,000 on its premium hatchback Jazz this month. However, in June this discount was 25,947. This month, under the company's car exchange program, customers will get a benefit of 10,000. The company offers a Honda to Honda car exchange bonus of 7,000 and a loyalty bonus of 5,000 to customers. Customers will also get a corporate discount of 3,000.

Honda City (4th Generation)

The company is offering discounts of up to 5,000 on its 4th generation Honda City. In June, these incentives were available for 12,000 and in May, 20,000. The company is offering a loyalty bonus of 5,000 to Honda customers. The company is not getting any corporate discount or loyalty bonus on this car.

Honda Amaze

Honda's most luxurious and best-selling sedan Amaze is getting benefits of up to 8,000 this month. This includes a loyalty bonus of 5,000 for Honda customers. Along with this, the company is also offering a benefit of 3,000 under car exchange bonus. However, customers will not be offered a corporate discount like the Honda City 4th generation.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2022, 03:41 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Cars India City Amaze WR-V Jazz Honda City Honda Jazz Honda Amaze Honda WR-V
