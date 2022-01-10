Citroen C3 SUV spotted testing on India roads ahead of launch

French carmaker Citroen is preparing to launch its second product in India. Unveiled in September last year, the C3 SUV has now been spotted testing on Indian roads a number of times. Citroen is likely to launch the C3 SUV soon.

It is expected to rival the likes of Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis among others.

The images, shared by an Instagram user shows a white C3, sans any camouflage, being tested. Citroen terms the C3 as a 'hatchback with SUV cues', which clearly comes out in its exterior design with heavy black claddings on all sides. It somewhat resembles the basic exterior features of Tata Punch micro SUV.

At the front, the C3 gets a big, chunky bonnet with traditional Citroen logo and the thin double-slat grille flanked by split LED headlight units. There are silver underskirts with foglamp casing in black plastic on either side. At the rear, the C3 has wraparound taillights and a chunky bumper finished in black plastic.