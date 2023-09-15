Citroen C3 Aircross pre-bookings begin today for 25,000. Here’s how to book one

Citroen India has opened the order books for the upcoming C3 Aircross compact SUV for a token of ₹25,000. The new Citroen C3 Aircross is a rival to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the like. It is scheduled to go on sale in October this year. This will be Citroen’s third made-for-India offering after the C3 and E-C3 hatchbacks. All three models share the same underpinnings.

Customers can book the Citroen C3 Aircross on the company’s website or at the La Maison Citroën showrooms nationwide. The automaker says the upcoming compact SUV features over 90 per cent localisation, which should translate to a competitive price tag. The model will have some heavy lifting to do to garner its own niche considering the highly competitive compact SUV segment comprising the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the newly-launched Honda Elevate, which arrived at a highly competitive price as well.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is available in a single variant and with two seating configurations - five-seater and seven-seater. Power on both versions comes from the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with only a 6-speed manual gearbox for now. An automatic is expected to join the lineup at a later date.

Watch: Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review

The new C3 Aircross is decently loaded on the feature front with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument console, electrically adjustable ORVMs, TPMS, rear wiper with washer, reverse parking sensors, roof-mounted air-con vents for the second and third rows, as well as a rear defogger. The SUV is available in a total of 10 colours including monotone and dual-tone options. The SUV comes with dual front airbags as standard.

