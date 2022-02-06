HT Auto
Home Cars Chip crisis: Ford plans to suspend F-150, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco production

Chip crisis: Ford plans to suspend F-150, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco production

Ford plans to halt the production of several models at its multiple factories in North America from next week.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Feb 2022, 10:08 AM
The prolonged shortage of semiconductors has been impacting the auto industry for more than a year. (REUTERS)
The prolonged shortage of semiconductors has been impacting the auto industry for more than a year. (REUTERS)

Ford is reportedly planning to suspend the production of its popular vehicles such as the F-150 pickup truck, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco at its plants in Michigan, Illinois and Mexico because of a semiconductor supply chain crisis. The production suspension is scheduled to commence next week, reports AFP.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.24 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Ford's fourth-quarter profits hit by supply chain issues)

Besides the production suspension, manufacturing will be slowed down at other facilities in Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky. Ford will also eliminate overtimes at Oakville, Ontario plans in Canada due to the semiconductor crisis.

The prolonged shortage of semiconductors has been impacting the auto industry for more than a year. The crisis emerged due to the Coronavirus pandemic after the world entered into a massive lockdown phase during the first wave of the pandemic. Demands for consumer technology products were increased massively, which resulted in the chip manufacturers shifting their resources to microchip manufacturing for the consumer tech companies.

When the auto companies gradually reopened and restarted their production operations, the chipmakers struggled to realign their manufacturing process. This resulted in a massive disruption for the auto industry, which is still ongoing. Several auto majors such as Toyota, Nissan, Honda, General Motors, Ford were forced to halt their vehicle productions multiple times and the disruption is still continuing.

Modern cars heavily rely on chips. They are used as essential components in new vehicles, and primarily manufactured in Asia. The constant spikes of Coronavirus infections and lockdowns have been impacting the production of microchips, resulting in consequent production halts for the automakers. Besides that, several automakers around the world have been forced to increase the price of their vehicles as well, due to the spike in chip prices owing to the crisis. The delivery time periods of vehicles too have been elongated significantly for several popular vehicles.

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2022, 10:08 AM IST
TAGS: Ford chip crisis semiconductor crisis microchip crisis
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Watch: This Bugatti Chiron replica looks exactly like the real thing
Watch: This Bugatti Chiron replica looks exactly like the real thing
How to avoid common auto financing mistakes
How to avoid common auto financing mistakes
Phasing out ICEs too soon may not be beneficial, says BMW CEO
Phasing out ICEs too soon may not be beneficial, says BMW CEO
One in 11 cars sold in Europe in 2021 were fully electric
One in 11 cars sold in Europe in 2021 were fully electric
Chip crisis: Ford plans to suspend F-150, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco production
Chip crisis: Ford plans to suspend F-150, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco production

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city