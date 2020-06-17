Close to the heels of the Mercedes E-Class facelift launch, BMW has also taken the covers off its direct competitor, the M5 series. It comes with fresh styling elements and tech upgrades from its latest 5 Series cars. The M5 Competition also returns, but those who count on more power are out of luck. Also, it decided to not go ahead with the new massive grille seen on the new 4 Series vehicles.

The new, larger BMW kidney grille and redesigned front and rear bumpers highlight the more aggressive and functional appearance of the 2021 M5 Sedan. The kidney grille now extends further down into the front bumper and features a one-piece chrome surround element. The front bumper shows aggressive lines with larger air intakes on either side. The large hexagonal center intake area provides space for the oil cooler and radar sensor.

(Also see pics: BMW unveils M5 Series with fresh styling elements)

New L-shaped light tubes within the slimmer, redesigned LED headlights give a more focused, modern appearance to the M5. In the rear, the signature M-specific quad exhaust pipes are framed by the more muscular, restyled rear bumper and diffuser. New rear L-shaped taillights feature a three-dimensional lens design.

The M5 Competition comes with a black finish for the BMW kidney grille surround, the front fender side-gill mesh inserts, the exterior mirror caps, the rear trunk spoiler, name badges and rear bumper inserts. The tips of the Competition model’s M Sport exhaust system are finished in Black Chrome.

The interior of the 2021 M5 Sedan is highlighted by the standard Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 12.3-inch digital central touchscreen central information display (up from previous 10.25 inches). Standard navigation, Apple CarPlay Compatibility and Android Auto Compatibility are included.

The interior of the 2021 M5 Sedan is highlighted by a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 12.3-inch digital central touchscreen central information display.





This benefits already enjoyed by Apple iPhone owners are now available to Android users, making it easier to access a large number of digital services from the car in the same way as on their smartphone. These include Google Assistant, Google Maps, music streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music and the WhatsApp messaging service.

The 2021 BMW M5 is powered by the S63 4.4-liter TwinPower turbocharged V8 engine producing 600 hp at 6,000 rpm and 553 ft-lbs of torque from 1,800 – 5,690 rpm. The M5 Sedan accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (190 mph when equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package).

The M5 Competition Sedan’s engine tuning increases power to 617 hp at 6,000 rpm and offers a 170 rpm-wider torque band, 553 ft-lbs at 1,800 – 5,860 rpm. The Competition model accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph (190 mph when equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package).

The engine features two-turbochargers, cross-bank exhaust manifolds, direct injection and upgraded cooling and oil supply. The cross-bank exhaust manifolds improve turbocharger and throttle response by reducing the distance the exhaust gases need to flow to reach the turbochargers. Water-to-air intercooling helps reduce the temperature of the incoming air for improved power.

The BMW M5 will be available at a starting price of $104,495 (nearly ₹80 lakh) for the standard version, while the Competition model will cost $111,095 (around ₹85 lakh). The new BMW M5 and M5 Competition are scheduled to arrive in US for sale in August.