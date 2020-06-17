In pics: BMW unveils M5 Series with fresh styling elements 7 Photos . Updated: 17 Jun 2020, 11:14 AM IST HT Auto Desk The M5 Sedan accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds while the Competition model accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. 1/7BMW has launched the new M5 series that comes with fresh styling elements and tech upgrades. It will take on rivals like Mercedes E-Class. 2/7The larger kidney grille now extends further down into the front bumper and features a one-piece chrome surround element. The front bumper shows aggressive lines with larger air intakes on either side. 3/7New L-shaped light tubes within the slimmer, redesigned LED headlights give a more focused, modern appearance to the M5. 4/7Over the rear, the signature M-specific quad exhaust pipes are framed by the more muscular, restyled rear bumper and diffuser. The tips of the Competition model’s M Sport exhaust system are finished in Black Chrome. 5/7The interior of the 2021 M5 Sedan is highlighted by the standard Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 12.3-inch digital central touchscreen central information display. Standard navigation, Apple CarPlay Compatibility and Android Auto Compatibility are included. 6/7The 2021 BMW M5 is powered by the S63 4.4-liter TwinPower turbocharged V8 engine producing 600 hp at 6,000 rpm and 553 ft-lbs of torque from 1,800 – 5,690 rpm. The M5 Competition Sedan’s engine tuning increases power to 617 hp at 6,000 rpm and offers a 170 rpm-wider torque band, 553 ft-lbs at 1,800 – 5,860 rpm. 7/7The BMW M5 will be available at a starting price of $104,495 (nearly ₹80 lakh) for the standard version, while the Competition model will cost $111,095 (around ₹85 lakh). The new BMW Series is scheduled to arrive in US for sale in August.