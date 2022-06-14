HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw Ix Electric Suv's Range Could Jump To 965 Kms Soon. Here's How

BMW iX electric SUV's range could jump to 965 kms soon. Here's how

BMW iX, which was launched in India earlier this year, comes with a claimed range of 425 kms on a single charge. Even in global markets, the electric SUV has a range of around 520 kms.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2022, 10:07 AM
BMW iX electric SUV may soon have improved range if its experiment with a new battery pack comes off successfully. The German carmaker has tied up with Our Next Energy (ONE), a US-based startup, to test its new long-range battery in the iX electric SUV. The battery to be supplied by the EV battery cell manufacturer claims it can help an electric vehicle to notch up a range of up to 600 miles (965 kms) on a single charge. This would drastically improve BMW iX SUV's range currently on offer.

The US-based startup's EV battery, called Gemini, will come with two types of battery cells. Mujeeb Ijaz, ONE founder and chief executive, said that the battery aims to reduce the use of such traditional EV battery materials as cobalt, nickel, graphite and lithium. According to ONE, one of the battery cells includes advanced chemistry that can store more energy. The company aims to come out with a prototype version of the car by the end of this year.

Juergen Hildinger, BMW executive, said the German carmaker is exploring opportunities "to integrate ONE's battery technologies into models of our future BEV (battery electric vehicle) product lineup."

ONE's claim to drastically improve range may not be unrealistic given its tests done on Tesla cars. In December, one of the early versions of the Gemini battery tested on a Tesla Model S sedan helped it increase the range to more than 750 miles (1,200 kms) on a single charge.

BMW iX, which was launched in India earlier this year, comes with a claimed range of 425 kms on a single charge. Even in global markets, the electric SUV has a range of around 520 kms.

The EV battery startup is also likely to offer a production version of the battery in near future. The battery, which could be offered in three different sizes and prices, will include a low-end version that would be priced even lower than the nickel and cobalt-based batteries currently on offer.

 

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2022, 10:07 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles BMW BMW India BMW iX iX Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
