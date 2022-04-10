HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Bmw India Plans To Launch 19 Cars And Five Bikes In 2022: Report

BMW India plans to launch 19 cars and five bikes in 2022: Report

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said that the  automaker is expected to perform well despite the supply is currently a little restricted.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2022, 05:49 PM
The BMW i4 is slated to launch in India in May 2022.
The BMW i4 is slated to launch in India in May 2022.
The BMW i4 is slated to launch in India in May 2022.
The BMW i4 is slated to launch in India in May 2022.

German luxury automotive group BMW is planning to launch 19 cars and five motorcycles in India in 2022, claims a report by PTI. BMW is also planning to launch its all-electric sedan i4 in May this year. The automaker says that it has clocked a 25 per cent hike in four-wheeler sales and a 41 per cent jump in two-wheeler sales in the first quarter of 2022. This sales performance has been recorded despite the semiconductor shortage, supply chain disruption due to the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 shutdowns in China.

(Also read: Porsche uses five Taycan EVs to test vehicle-to-grid charging applications)

During January-March 2022 period, BMW Group recorded one of its best sales performances, with a 25.3 per cent sales growth in four-wheeler sales with 2,815 units sold. The carmaker's range of sedans and SUVs clocked 2,636 units during Q1 2022, while Mini luxury compact cars sold 179 units. BMW Motorrad too registered 41.1 per cent growth at 1,518 units during the period.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
Mini Cooper
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 38 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 2022
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Mahindra Scorpio 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Scorpio 2022
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said that the supply is currently a little restricted. "We could have sold much, much more because we are holding roughly around 2,500 orders for four-wheelers and over 1,500 orders for motorcycles. Literally, you can say it could have been doubled,'' he further added.

Speaking about the full-year sales performance expectation based on Q1 2022, Pawah said that it is a dynamic situation this year with all the logistical challenges and the supply conditions across the world, that will determine how the company does. “We have got a very good order pipeline. If we are able to fulfil that, of course we are looking at a mega year, " he further said. Pawah also said that despite the challenges, the company has seen growth in the first quarter of 25 per cent in four-wheelers and 41 per cent in two-wheelers.

Elaborating on the hurdles, he said, ''The semiconductor shortage that we had is yet to be overcome fully. There are some additional challenges that are coming through now because of the geopolitical situation in Ukraine or the shutdowns because of Covid-19 in China right now.'' He also said that logistical challenges are happening across the world due to the lack of availability of ships and air freights.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2022, 05:49 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW India BMW i4 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Ola Electric (centre) has emerged as the second biggest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. Ola has pushed Okinawa (right) to third place while Ather Energy (left) is at fifth place.
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Ola inches closer to Hero Electric
A staff at a petrol station points to the rising fuel prices as they reach an all-time high, in Kolkata on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder design, to launch later this year.
Honda HR-V SUV makes debut with bolder looks, to launch later this year
Yamaha MT-15 is likely to gain new golden front forks with the latest gen update. (Representational image of international-spec MT15)
Yamaha MT15 V2.0 bookings now open, launch soon
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Chennai-based IT firm gifts BMW cars to employees for their loyalty
Chennai-based IT firm gifts BMW cars to employees for their loyalty
BMW India plans to launch 19 cars and five bikes in 2022: Report
BMW India plans to launch 19 cars and five bikes in 2022: Report
Nissan unveils prototype production facility for solid-state EV batteries
Nissan unveils prototype production facility for solid-state EV batteries
Porsche uses five Taycan EVs to test vehicle-to-grid charging applications
Porsche uses five Taycan EVs to test vehicle-to-grid charging applications
Tesla to recall 127,785 Model 3s in China over faulty semiconductor components
Tesla to recall 127,785 Model 3s in China over faulty semiconductor components

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city