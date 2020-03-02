The new BMW Concept i4 is scheduled to be unveiled officially on March 3. But a day before, BMW has almost given away the look of the car.

Announcing its upcoming launch, BMW shared a silhouette of the BMW Concept i4. With increased brightness of the image, the profile of the car is clearly visible.

BMW i4 Concept was scheduled to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show this week, which now stands cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus. That’s why BMW, like many other carmakers, are going the virtual way to unveil their upcoming cars this week.

The BMW Concept i4 is likely to be released later this year. The car is built on a new platform that can underpin electric, hybrid and regular combustion vehicles.

The BMW Concept i4 will be equipped with an electric motor that will develop 530 horsepower, which will make it more powerful than the performance models M3 and M4.

BMW released the i4 specifications late last year, along with two i4 images wrapped in camouflage. BMW said the electric car will have 523 hp power, with a range of up to 600 Km.

The BMW i4 2022 will utilise the fifth generation eDrive hardware. The eDrive in question puts the electric motor, transmission and electronics into one cover. This technology will be used the first time in the iX3 crossover next year. BMW claims that recharging the battery up to 80 percent only takes about 35 minutes.

Power will come from BMW’s 5th generation electrical transmission, which consists of a 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack connected to either a single or twin engines. It will be able to hit zero to 100 kmph in about 4 seconds and a top speed of around 200 kmph.

Like many concepts, the i4 Concept vehicle will carry cameras built into thin pods instead of conventional mirrors, specific bumpers at both ends, oversized alloy wheels and it doesn’t will have no door handles for a more elegant and infinitely less practical appearance.

The BMW i4 Concept, which will be launched as a 2022 model, is expected to fall in the same price range as the Tesla Model 3 at around $40,000.