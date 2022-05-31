HT Auto
BMW cars to become more expensive in this country: Which models and why

BMW cars and their accessories will see a hefty price surge in the US due to the rising cost of raw materials.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2022, 10:31 AM
BMW cars will be pricier by up to $4,200 in the US.
All the new BMW cars are about to become more expensive in the US market, claims a report by Bimmer Post. The report claims the upcoming BMW models will be priced higher between $150 and $5,000 compared to their outgoing versions.

(Also Read: BMW develops a closed recycling loop for reusing EV battery materials in China)

The report says that the M340i and M340i xDrive are affected the least by this price hike, while the Alpina B8 will be the most affected due to the price hike. The M5 sedan is claimed to become pricier by up to $4,200 compared to the outgoing model. The BMW X6M will see a notable jump in its pricing with the latest model likely to cost an extra $4,100. The M8 Coupe and Gran Coupe too will come pricier by a similar spectrum, claims the report.

Other models to be impacted by the price hike include the BMW X1. Its base model sDrive28i is likely to be removed from the revised portfolio. The M4 CSL will be priced $2,000 higher compared to the outgoing model. The AWD variant of this model will see a price hike of $1,350. BMW 230i xDrive too will see a price hike, with the RWD variant to be priced higher by $1,050 compared to the outgoing model.

Besides the price changes based on the models and variants, the automaker is all set to charge a higher premium to its customers based on different colours and accessories as well. The report reveals that metallic paints, heated seats, special leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, adaptive suspension, heated armrests, emergency spare wheel, gesture control etc will witness a price hike as well. The price hikes for these accessories will range between three per cent and 67 per cent.

While the German luxury car brand is yet to announce anything officially, the report claims that this price hike has been initiated due to the rising cost of vehicle production due to the current economic situation.

First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 10:31 AM IST
TAGS: BMW luxury car BMW cars
