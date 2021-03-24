BMW on Wednesday announced the launch of its 220i Sport at an introductory price of ₹37.90 lakh (ex showroom). The 220i Sport is the Sport petrol variant of the 2 Series Gran Coupe which was launched in the country late last year, and promises to be a more excitable drive for enthusiasts who may find it within their respective budgets.

Locally produced at BMW's facility in Chennai, the 220i Sport gets a TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine which produces 190 hp and has 280 Nm of peak torque. Capable of accelerating towards 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds, it gets seven speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. There are also four drive modes at the beck and call of the driver - ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport. Paddle shifters promise to add further zing to the drive.

BMW 220i Sport gets four drive modes.

The more capable addition to the 2 Series family also boasts of Sport seats for the driver and front passenger, ambient lights, panoramic sunroof, BMW Live Cockpit Plus, Performance Control and Parking Assist with Reverse Assist, among other highlights.

There is an 8.8-inch main display inside the 220i Sport which also benefits from 3D Navigation, a 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster with analog dials and support for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In terms of drive convenience, the sedan gets cruise control with brake function, parking assistant with rear view camera, reversing assistant, auto start/stop, brake energy regeneration, and more.

Safety technology packed inside is highlighted by six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC).

BMW had previously launched the 220i M Sport at an introductory price of ₹41 lakh, 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Edition at ₹42.3 lakh and the 2 Series Gran Coupe itself in October of 2020 which is currently priced starting ₹40.4 lakh (all prices are ex showroom).