BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' edition launched in India at 42.3 lakh

BMW has launched the new 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' edition in India on Thursday at ₹42.3 lakh. The online bookings for the coupe will start on December 7 on BMW India's official website.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' edition will be locally produced at BMW's plant in Chennai and will be limited to only 24 units. It features high-gloss shadow-line package and gets M Performance parts worth ₹2.5 lakh.

The high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille of the coupe makes it look dynamic. The black exterior mirror caps add distinctive details to the side view with a depth effect. Visual appeal is further enhanced by the M Performance rear spoiler in high-gloss black that also optimizes air stream around the car to reduce lift.

The coupe features black chrome tail pipe finishers that enhance the sporty rear view of the car. The sporty appeal is further enhanced by the 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matt. The Floating hub cap features the BMW logo which remains leveled at all times.

On the inside, the cabin has been made spacious with ample kneeroom for rear passengers and a driver-focused cockpit. There is also a large panoramic glass sunroof that increase the airy feel in the cabin. Newly designed Sport Seats get electrical memory function. The large 430 litres luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.

The vehicle gets an illuminated trim, a segment-first, that functions as a decorative lighting element with a space-shaping effect in the dark. There is also ambient lighting option with six dimmable designs.

With the front-wheel-drive architecture, the 2 Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' edition offers uncompromising driving dynamics. The coupe gets a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.5 seconds.

Safety features on the car include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, among others.