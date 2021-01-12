BMW India has launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe in a new petrol variant in India today at an introductory price of ₹40.90 lakh. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new BMW 220i now comes in a ‘M Sport’ package. The petrol variant is now added to the two existing diesel variants.

The two-litre Twin Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to an eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission, produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 220d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just 7.5 seconds.

As far as the looks are concerned, the new BMW 220i M Sport gets a sporty design. It is accentuated by the stretched silhouette, four frameless doors and prominent shoulders with side taper at the C-pillar. The full-LED headlights and the new-look BMW kidney grille makes it look more appealing. The full-LED taillights extend into the centre of the rear end and provide an all-new take on the familiar BMW ‘L’ shape with a single slim light element and a distinctive sweep to the side.

On the inside, the new BMW 220i M Sport is spacious with a driver-focused cockpit with exquisite materials. The newly designed Sport Seats, ample knee-room for rear passengers and the large panorama glass sunroof adds to the sense of plushness and roominess inside the car.

The 430 litres boot space can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The rear seat can be folded down completely to create more space.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "BMW India continues to expand its product range as per evolving trends in the luxury car segment. We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts. Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is guaranteed every time."

The BMW 220i M Sport is available in two exclusive colours - Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks, besides the regular Alpine White (non-metallic) and metallic colours – Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.