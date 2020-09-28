Hyundai premiered its RM20e electric racing midship sports car prototype, Elantra N TCR and Prophecy concept EV model, demonstrating the reach of its EV ambitions. All-new Tucson as well as all-new Elantra also make their debuts to Chinese customers.

RM20e is the first high-performance electric sports car Hyundai has developed, utilising its industry-leading electric powertrain. Started in 2012, Hyundai embarked on a project called RM (Racing Midship) to develop and connect new high-performance motorsports technologies for future N models. Since the project’s initiation, RM models have undergone extensive road testing to validate newly developed technologies, evaluate their effects on performance, and improve them for subsequent applications on future N models.

Albert Biermann, President and Head of R&D Division of Hyundai Motor Group, announced Hyundai Motor Group’s electrification vision through a virtual presentation. “It is our responsibility to save the planet, so that future generations can thrive in a clean environment," said President Biermann. “To achieve the goal of clean mobility, Hyundai has secured the capacity to develop all types of eco-friendly vehicles, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles using Hyundai’s own technologies."

Hyundai’s booth at the motor show also features its Prophecy concept EV that captures the brand’s electrification direction, which makes its China debut at the Beijing Motor Show. Hyundai is also promoting its recently launched IONIQ dedicated EV lineup brand that is central to its ‘Strategy 2025’ electrification roadmap.

Along with the RM20e’s world premiere and Prophecy’s debut in China, Hyundai also launches the high-performance Elantra N TCR, Hyundai’s latest ‘touring car racing’ model that is slated to join circuit racing competitions starting in 2021. Elantra N TCR is Hyundai’s third TCR model to vie for podium finishes following successful runs by Veloster N TCR in 2019 and i30 N TCR in 2013. The recently unveiled all-new Tucson SUV embodying the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ redesign is also showcased as part of Hyundai’s diverse product lineup for the China market.