Back to the future: 50 years on, Lamborghini Countach all set for fresh innings

If you were born in the 1970s, 1980s or even the 1990s, chances are that your room at some point had a poster showcasing what is still regarded as one of the most stylish sports cars ever manufactured and sold. A timeless piece of automotive art, the Lamborghini Countach set pulses racing and even today, evokes a fond memory. But put memories aside for a moment because a new Lamborghini Countach is all set to be unveiled to the world, 50 years after it was first showcased and sold across the world.

Lamborghini Countach LP 500 was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show some 50 years ago. Styled by Marcello Gandini, it was a sports car far ahead of its times. It went into production in 1974 and there was just no looking back as the world got divided between those who owned it and those who desired to own or at least drive it.

There may yet be a chance in the offing, assuming one can afford whatever price tag comes along with the new Lamborghini Countach.

Lamborghini dropped an official teaser on Monday and the 21-second video was enough to get tongues wagging. "The new Lamborghini Countach is coming," was the simple text accompanying the video.