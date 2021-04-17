It seems like the German auto giant Audi is too bad at keeping secrets. Hours within it teased a new e-tron to be showcased for the first time during the Shanghai Auto Show on April 19, leaked photos have revealed that the new e-tron is actually the Audi A6 e-tron.

Incidentally, the leaks have surfaced online within hours of Mercedes-Benz took the covers off the EQS sedan, also seen as the S-Class of electric vehicles. The Audi A6 e-tron is also an electric sedan with a length that will reach five meters. However, the specifications of the Audi A6 e-tron is capable of positioning against rivals such as Tesla Model S.

The Audi A6 e-tron's production version is not expected to be significantly different from the concept that you can see on the screens, something that happened in the case of the Audi GT e-tron. It is also reported that the Audi A6 e-tron electric sedan will probably replace the A5 and A7 completely.

The new A6 e-tron features a Sportback profile, which ends with a short rear end and a pronounced spoiler. At the front, the Audi A6 e-tron gets a singleframe grille (with white backlit badge), two large side air intakes, very slim headlights in the front and a long segmented LED light.

Above the side sills is added a decorative black contour that visually extends into the rear bumper, where the reflectors are located. A large diffuser with air ducts is positioned between them. The most striking element of the rear are the taillights in the form of a flashlight, in the middle of which is a flashing Audi logo which is also red.





Besides the leaked photos, very few details are known about the Audi A6 e-tron concept electric sedan. Audi is likely to use Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform to build the concept car, just like all its electric vehicles. Even Volkswagen ID.4 or the recently unveiled Q4 e-tron are also based on the same platform. However, there are certain media reports which hint at Audi using the new PPE platform that is being developed in collaboration with Porsche.