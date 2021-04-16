A day after the German auto giants took the covers off its two new offerings - the Q4 e-tron and the Q4 Sportback e-tron SUVs - Audi is planning to showcase yet another e-tron model next week. Audi has teased an image of what appears to be a performance variant e-tron saloon with sharp features.

As of now the car is believed to be at a concept stage and is likely to be referred as the Audi concept car during the Shanghai Auto Show. The new e-tron will be showcased on day one of the event, which kicks off next week on April 19 and will continue till April 28.

Incidentally, Audi had showcased the concept version of the e-tron Sportback model at the same auto show back in 2017.

As of now, there is very few detail known about the new e-tron concept car. But given that Audi is using Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform to build all its electric vehicles now, this concept car will be based on the same platform like Volkswagen ID.4 or Q4 e-tron. However, there are certain media reports which hint at Audi using the new PPE platform that is being developed in collaboration with Porsche.

Going by the image shared by Audi of the new e-tron concept car, it can be said with some certainty that it is not an SUV. The front face and the low wheelbase indicates it is going to be a performance sedan. From certain angles, it may seem similar to Audi’s A5 Sportback too.

As far as the design is concerned, the new e-tron concept car will have prominent badging under the grille. The grille itself is baked off because it is an electric vehicle. The grille is flanked by two really slim, almost razor-thin, LED headlights that give the car a futuristic appearance. The air intakes at the front are heavily sculpted and gives a sporty appeal to the image of the car.

The car also wears a long hood, very pronounced fenders and a dual-tone sport alloy wheels. The wheels have red brake callipers, which indicates that it will be a performance model from the German auto giant.



