Audi Q5 vs Mercedes GLC, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60: Price, features, specs compared

Price Comparison:

2021 Audi Q5 facelift SUV has been launched at a starting price of ₹58.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Performance Plus variant. The higher-spec Technology variant has been launched at a price of ₹63.77 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the new Audi Q5 and the other rivals, Mercedes GLC is the most affordable option in the five-seater premium luxury SUV segment with a starting price of ₹58.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW X3 price in India starts at ₹57.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹63.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for its top-spec trim. However, Volvo XC60 is the most costly option in this category with a price of ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features:

Audi has packed the new Q5 with several new features that were missing in its predecessor. One of the biggest changes has happened inside the cabin with the introduction of the new 10.1-inch touchscreen with the third generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3. It offers haptic feedback, gets Audi's latest MMI Touch, voice controls, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also gets the Audi virtual cockpit with a digital driver display. The Q5 comes with other features like ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, USB-C type charging port and Bang & Olufsen a 19-speaker sound system with 755 watts output and 3D sound effects.

But the Q5 misses out on ventilated seats that some of its rivals offer. It is something that the Mercedes GLC can boast of. It also has a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen as well as Alexa and Google Home integration. Volvo XC60 also offers Google integration with in-built Google Maps for navigation.

Specifications:

The2021 Audi Q5 has ditched diesel units altogether, and is now offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The new Q5 can generate 249 bhp of power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can hit a top speed of up to 237 kmph, clock zero to 100 kmph in just 6.3 seconds and returns a mileage of 17.01 kmpl, which is certified by ARAI.

Compared to the Q5, Mercedes offers the GLC with a 2.0-litre turbo engine mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. The engine is capable of generating peak power of 194 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque.

Under the hood of the BMW X3 is also a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that comes paired to an eight-speed automatic Steptronic transmission. The engine can churn out 248 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The Volvo XC60, on the other hand, gets a similar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV can produce 247 bhp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.