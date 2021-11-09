Audi Q5 facelift to launch in India on November 23

While the previous model was priced around the ₹50 lakh mark, expect a few lakh premium for the facelift version. It aims to take on rivals like the BMW X3, Mercedes GLC or even the newly-launched Volvo XC60.

(Also see pics of the 2021 Audi Q5)

With the new Q5, Audi expects to ramp up its sales in India. From five Q models a few years ago, Audi is down with just two - the Q2 and Q8 - as its only ICE SUVs in India. Despite that, almost half of Audi's sales in India come from the Q series models. The Q5, Audi expects, will only improve the numbers in coming days.

Audi has made several changes in the new Q5 including design changes, new technology and much more. The exterior design is now sharper with a wider single-frame octagonal grille, new set of LED headlights and DRL units, new set of 19-inch wheels with five double-spoke alloys, LED signature taillights and more.

The interior of the new Q5 has also been upgraded with a more clutter-free design oriented towards the driver. 2021 Audi Q5 comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is equipped with the third generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3. It also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Audi's latest MMI Touch and voice controls. There is also a 12.3-inch Audi virtual digital driver display, phone box for wireless charging, charging port compatible with USB and USB C type cables, a panoramic sunroof, 19-speaker 755-watt Bang and Olufsen music system with 3D sound, 30-colour ambient lighting and much more.