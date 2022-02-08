HT Auto
Audi, Porsche recall 32,000 cars over misaligned rear axles

The recall campaign covers at least a few of virtually every Audi model built in 2020 and 2021.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 01:26 PM
A wide range of Audi cars along with Porsche Cayenne have been impacted due to the latest recall.
A wide range of Audi cars along with Porsche Cayenne have been impacted due to the latest recall.

German luxury car brands under Volkswagen AG, Audi and Porsche are recalling more than 32,000 cars over a rear axle alignment issue. The recall covers cars across different body styles including sedans, coupes and SUVs that were built between 2020 and 2021. The previous defect repair didn't fix the issue of the misaligned rear axles, which resulted in a fresh recall for the affected cars.

(Also Read: Tesla recalls over 817,000 cars in this country over seat belt reminder alert)

The real covers a wide range of Audi cars including A5 Sportback, RS5 Coupe, RS5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, A4 Allroad, A4 Sedan, A5 Cabriolet, A5 Coupe, A6 Allroad, A6 Sedan, A7, A8, Q5, S4 Sedan, S5 Coupe, S5 Cabriolet, S6 Sedan, S7, S8, SQ5, 2021 Q5 Sportback, Q7, Q8, RS6 Avant, RS7, RSQ8, SQ5 Sportback, SQ7, and SQ8. For Porsche, the high-performance luxury car brand is recalling only the 2020-2021 Cayenne models.

The recall campaign covers at least a few of virtually every Audi car manufactured in 2020 and 2021. In the case of the Audi RS5, some were built in 2019.

Audi says the affected cars come with a nut that could fail and cause the rear end of the car to suddenly go out of alignment. A majority of these affected cars were part of a previous recall over a faulty rear suspension. As Audi's defect report says, a check of the suspension alignment of the rear axle was not included originally when the previous recall took place. This could have resulted in displacement in the wheel alignment. The automaker says that this issue could result in premature and uneven wear of the tyres reading to a decrease of traction.

The automaker will check for suspension alignment for the rear axle of affected vehicles and adjust if necessary. It will also check tyres for premature and uneven wear due to the possible misalignment of the suspension and replace if necessary. Audi also claims to offer a reimbursement plan under this recall.

 

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 01:26 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Porsche luxury car car recall
