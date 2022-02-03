HT Auto
Home Cars Tesla recalls over 817,000 cars in this country over seat belt reminder alert

Tesla recalls over 817,000 cars in this country over seat belt reminder alert

The Tesla recall has affected certain Model S, X, Y and Model 3.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 06:50 PM
The faulty alert system might result in the driver not buckling his or her seatbelt. (REUTERS)
The faulty alert system might result in the driver not buckling his or her seatbelt. (REUTERS)

Tesla on Thursday has issued a recall for more than 817,000 cars in the United States over a faulty seat belt reminder alert system. The affected cars come with a system that might not activate an audible alert when the vehicle starts and the driver has not buckled the seat belt, said the US auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Tesla recalls nearly 54,000 cars due to issue with ‘Full Self-Driving’ software)

The affected Tesla cars include 2021-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y. These Tesla cars have failed to comply with a federal motor vehicle safety standard on 'Occupant Crash Protection' because the chime doesn't activate. The electric car manufacturer will perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue, said NHTSA.

The automaker claims that as of 31st January this year, the company was unaware of any crashes or injuries because of this fault. The fault was brought to Tesla's attention by the South Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute (KATRI) on 6th January this year.

The automaker has said that on the recalled vehicles a software error may prevent the chime from activating upon vehicle start under certain circumstances. It also claims that the issue is limited to circumstances where the chime was interrupted in the preceding drive cycle and the seat belt was not buckled subsequent to that interruption.

This recall comes right after Tesla announced another recall of 53,822 cars in the US over a fault in the OEM's Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that may allow some models to perform rolling stops and not come to a complete stop at intersections, which pose a safety risk. The automaker will fix this issue in the affected cars through an OTA software update. The automaker has been lately receiving flaks from various quarters for not being able to comply with regulations and faults in its softwares.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 06:41 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model X Tesla Model Y Tesla Model S electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Volkswagen aims to make One million EVs annually from 2023 in this country
Volkswagen aims to make One million EVs annually from 2023 in this country
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 recalled due to faulty instrument cluster
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 recalled due to faulty instrument cluster
Own a Jaguar or Land Rover car? Soon you might find a co-passenger named Alexa
Own a Jaguar or Land Rover car? Soon you might find a co-passenger named Alexa
Aston Martin says no to more SUVs, DBX is the first and last
Aston Martin says no to more SUVs, DBX is the first and last
Alexa, ask Jaguar to check my range: JLR adds Amazon feature in I-Pace SUV
Alexa, ask Jaguar to check my range: JLR adds Amazon feature in I-Pace SUV

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city