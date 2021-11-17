Home > Auto > Cars > At almost 400-litres, this electric car has largest frunk in industry: Know more
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations. (Ford)
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck has received more than 1,60,000 reservations. (Ford)

At almost 400-litres, this electric car has largest frunk in industry: Know more

2 min read . Updated: 17 Nov 2021, 04:37 PM IST

  • Ford F-150 Lightning is the pure electric version of most popular pickup truck.

Ford F-150 Lightning is one the most talked-about electric vehicle in the world. Even before the pure electric pickup truck hit the road, it started making headlines around the world. It comes as one of the most interesting Evs in the world, considering the fact that it is the all-electric version of North America's most popular and iconic pickup truck F-Series.

(Also Read: Ford, Google develop AR tech to help users know F-150 Lightning EV better)

Ford brags about the large frunk of the F-150 Lightning by saying that the electric pickup truck has a ‘Mega Power Frunk’. The huge space in the electric pickup truck's frunk can accommodate two golf bags easily. Also, it has multiple power points as well.

As Ford claims, the whole idea came from a simple cardboard cutout, which the automaker crafted using scissors, a razor blade and a hot glue gun. It was quite like science projects.

However, the engineers faced several problems making the mega frunk a reality. The challenges they faced included constructing an asymmetrical frunk and adding a drainable floor, a waterfall hood design that customers wanted.

As Ford F-150 Lightning Chief Program Engineer Linda Zhang said, F-150 Lightning electric pickup’s 'Mega Power Frunk' is one of those features that reshape what vehicles can provide to customers. "Its sheer size, ample power supply, drainable floor and open and close system that opens with the touch of a button make it frunking awesome!," she said.

Ford F-150 Lightning's frunk offers 400 litres of cargo volume, which is similar in capacity to that of a typical midsize sedan's trunk. The electric truck's frunk has a payload capacity of 182 kg. The automaker claims that it wanted to fit two golf bags and permanent lockable storage in the frunk while designing the electric pickup truck. Clearly, the automaker has been able to achieve much of that.

  • First Published Date : 17 Nov 2021, 04:37 PM IST

