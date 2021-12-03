A whistle more expensive than an iPhone? Tesla Cyberwhistle is hot property

While announcing its cheaper and much smaller substitute for the long-pending Tesla Cybertruck, CEO of the EV company Elon Musk didn't say that Tesla Cyberwhistle can cost $2,500. However, this is the amount the buyers are seeing on eBay while they are opting to buy the shiny metal whistle.

The $50 Cyberwhistle has been already sold out on Tesla's website. Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk recommended his 65 million Twitter followers not to waste their money on ‘that silly Apply cloth’ but to buy a $50 Cyberwhistle and ‘blow the whistle on Tesla’, the small metal whistle shot to fame. Demand for the Tesla Cyberwhistle soon outstripped supply.

Not only did it quickly sell out, but some opportunistic resellers saw a great chance to make money. Clearly, they took the opportunity to buy it and now listed it on eBay with asking in a range between $150-2,500. What's most crazy is that many people even purchased it for more than $200 on eBay.

While even spending $50 for a whistle seems unquestionably absurd, Tesla claims that this is a premium collectable from the EV maker, made from medical grade stainless steel with a polished finish. This comes as the latest addition to Tesla's range of limited-edition novelty items. The whistle has been designed following the styling of Tesla's much-awaited electric pickup truck Cybertruck.

Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the launch of this Cyberwhistle, he and his company are being mocked for pushing back the Cybertruck's launch again and again. For many, Tesla made a joke of itself by not being able to launch the actual Cybertruck and launching just a miniature version of it in form of a whistle.

Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most-awaited electric vehicles in the world. Upon launch, this weird looking electric pickup truck is going to compete with rivals such as GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Li