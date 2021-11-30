Tesla Cybertruck will be 'an insane technology bandwagon', says CEO Elon Musk

Musk highlighted how Tesla Cybertruck will come with futuristic pieces of technology that people cannot imagine being implemented today, though he did not exactly mention what technology he was referring to. The Cybertruck is expected to enter production late next year.

(Also read | Tesla to send ultimatum to customers delaying their vehicle deliveries)

A recent report by Electrek had revealed that the upcoming Cybertruck already has an estimated 1.3 million units booked and the amount totaling approximately $80 billion. Tesla Cybertruck had been showcased for the first time ever in November of 2019 and has been touted as a battery-powered vehicle with the capability of a pick-up but performance of a sportscar.

The Cybertruck will cost as much as $39,900 for the base single-motor version and $69,900 for the tri-motor range-topper. The vehicle claims to have a range of nearly 950 kms, acceleration to 100 kmph in 3 seconds and capability to tow up to 6,300 kilos.