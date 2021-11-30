2021 has been a ‘supply chain nightmare’, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla’s struggle with the ongoing supply chain issues this year has been like a nightmare. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that its Cybertruck's production has been hit by challenges faced due to chip crisis, which has plagued the global auto industry in recent times.

Responding “to one of the users on social media platform Twitter, Musk wrote, “Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it's not over!" Musk was responding to a user query on Cybertruck production update.

"I will provide an updated product roadmap on next earnings call," he added.

Elon Musk's remarks on global chip crisis comes weeks after his EV manufacturing company said that it will be unable to roll out additional electric vehicles due to chip supply constrains in the short-term and cell supply in long term. As mentioned publicly, Tesla is constrained by chip supply short-term & cell supply long-term. Not possible to produce additional vehicles in volume until both constraints are addressed," Musk wrote.

According to Tesla, the chip crisis is likely to ease with each quarter. However, cell supply for batteries remain a major concern and could remain for an entire decade. In such a scenario, all-electric vehicle manufacturers will continue to struggle to achieve their targets in coming days.