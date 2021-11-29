Tesla to send ultimatum to customers delaying their vehicle deliveries

US EV giant Tesla will start sending ultimatums to customers who keep delaying their vehicle deliveries for too long, Electrek reported, citing sources. This comes as a part of a new policy change in the company that is now asking customers to take vehicle delivery within a certain period of time, else the order will be cancelled.

This will apply to people who have been delaying deliveries of vehicles for six months or more. There are a number of orders in the lows thousands in the US to which this policy has been applied, the report stated, thus there is quite a significant number of people that Tesla is forcing to make a decision.

The EV company has already started sending automated messages to buyers who have been delaying deliveries. As reported by Electrek, the message reads, “We are contacting you to offer you a final opportunity to take delivery of your (car on order) placed on (date of the order)."

This policy change by Tesla that puts pressure on people delaying orders comes amid a shift in the EV market in the US. In many cases, customers can simply put off buying the vehicle to a later date because they can’t afford the vehicle at that point of time and can’t get a loan approved. In some cases, buyers also intentionally delay taking deliveries to next year as they expect to get access to a new tax credit for their purchase.

If Tesla cancels orders of customers delaying deliveries, they might actually have to pay a higher price if they place a new order next year. This is because Tesla increased prices across its entire lineup in the US this year.

One of the reasons why Tesla plans to follow this practice is so that it can clear its backlog and avoid delivery delays as the year-end approaches.