5 diesel automatic SUVs I would choose for my daily office commute

While petrol-powered SUVs continue to dominate urban sales charts, diesel automatics still make a compelling case for those with long daily commutes. Their strong low-end torque, relaxed highway manners and superior fuel efficiency can make everyday driving less stressful and more economical.

If I had to pick five diesel automatic SUVs for my daily office commute in 2026, these would be at the top of my list. The selection covers everything from compact urban SUVs to premium luxury offerings, balancing comfort, efficiency, features and ease of driving.