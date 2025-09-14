Ethanol blending with diesel unsuccessful; new tests with Isobutanol on: Gadkari

The Indian government has already started rolling out 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, commonly known as E20, across the country, reaching the target well ahead of the original deadline of 2030. The government has been experimenting with blending ethanol with diesel as well. However, the experiment of blending ethanol with diesel was unsuccessful, which prompted the government to blend isobutanol with diesel, as revealed by the Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

ANI has quoted Gadkari as saying that experiments were carried out to blend 10 per cent ethanol with diesel, but they turned out to be unsuccessful. Now efforts are being made to blend diesel with isobutanol, which is a derivative of ethanol. This hints that in the near future, diesel too would come with the blend of this ethanol derivative. However, Gadkari didn't reveal any timeline for that, and it is likely to depend on the outcome of the experiments.

E20 petrol that is currently being sold across the country is a government mandate in which 20 per cent ethanol, an alcohol primarily derived from sugarcane and grains like maize and rice, is blended with petrol. The ratio of ethanol and petrol becomes 20:80 in the E20 petrol. Initially introduced at select fuel stations in April 2023, E20 has been gradually rolled out across India and, as of April 2025, has replaced the previously used E10 fuel, which used to contain 10 per cent ethanol.

The minister has also quashed the recent criticism on social media about the government's ethanol blending programme. He stated that it was a paid campaign against him and not based on facts, adding that the Supreme Court had already dismissed petitions challenging the move. Gadkari has been at the centre of a debate in recent weeks after vehicle owners and service centres raised concerns that higher ethanol blends could reduce mileage and damage engines in older vehicles.

First Published Date: